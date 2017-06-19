Texas Man Sentenced in Missouri Meth Conspiracy
The court also ordered Olmeda to forfeit to the government $21,302. On Dec. 20, 2016, Olmeda pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|44 min
|RIchard
|25,481
|Wanted..... Good time in dog. No. Pnp420mytreat (Nov '16)
|Sun
|West side
|4
|Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09)
|Sat
|Colton
|61
|Snitches on blast bitc**$
|Jun 23
|Nosnitchin
|2
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|Jun 23
|Emmsywhimsy
|6
|Metro pcs
|Jun 23
|Emmsywhimsy
|2
|Springfield mo police (Jan '15)
|Jun 23
|Nosnitchin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC