Texas Man Sentenced in Missouri Meth ...

Texas Man Sentenced in Missouri Meth Conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

The court also ordered Olmeda to forfeit to the government $21,302. On Dec. 20, 2016, Olmeda pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 44 min RIchard 25,481
Wanted..... Good time in dog. No. Pnp420mytreat (Nov '16) Sun West side 4
Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09) Sat Colton 61
Snitches on blast bitc**$ Jun 23 Nosnitchin 2
Moving to Springfield from Kansas Jun 23 Emmsywhimsy 6
Metro pcs Jun 23 Emmsywhimsy 2
Springfield mo police (Jan '15) Jun 23 Nosnitchin 10
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC