Springfield Is Broadcasting Social Security Numbers Over Its Police Scanner
As a private investigator based in Springfield, Missouri, Derrick Marshall spends a lot of time listening to the police scanner app on his phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|Feeling The Pain
|25,729
|Crossdressers in springfield want to talk (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jbizzle_43
|34
|Should I let my 12 yr old get her nipples pierced? (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Homer
|238
|Social Security Office Complaints
|Mon
|Ezekiel
|4
|Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT)
|Mon
|Ezekiel
|13
|Wanted..... Good time in dog. No. Pnp420mytreat (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|West side
|4
|Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09)
|Jun 24
|Colton
|61
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC