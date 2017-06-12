Special pro-life legislative session kicks off in MO on Monday
A special pro-life legislative session in Missouri kicks off on Monday, June 12 in Jefferson City and abortion will be the main focus. Gov. Eric Greitens is asking lawmakers to mandate annual health inspections of abortion clinics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|35 min
|I care
|24,857
|Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Jennifer
|47
|Metro pcs
|Wed
|Bonky80
|1
|Go karts and mini bikes (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Ethan
|17
|donald trump
|Wed
|Moon Raker
|1
|Americans want change, Vote Donald Trump. (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Moon Raker
|3
|20-Foot Python on the Loose in Ozarks After Pet...
|Wed
|Moon Raker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC