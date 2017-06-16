Route 66 fan producing documentary on...

Route 66 fan producing documentary on music scene of Springfield, Missouri

Friday Jun 16

Dave Hoekstra , a big Route 66 fan for much of his 30-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times, is producing a film series about unheralded rich music scenes in the United States, including Springfield, Missouri. Titled "Song of an Unsung America," the film series delves into Springfield's importance as the site of television's "Ozark Jubilee" and decades of producing notable music acts such as Brenda Lee, Speedy West, The Jordanaires, King's X, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, The Skeletons and The Morells.

