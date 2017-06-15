Providence Ministries names Shannon Rudder new executive director
The Board of Trustees of Providence Ministries for the Needy have named Shannon Rudder as executive director of PMN's multi human services agency. First appointed interim director this May, Rudder previously served as executive director for MotherWoman, Inc., in Hadley for four years.
