One Call Expands Operations in Springfield
One Call will begin operations in August 2017 in 31,512 square feet of an existing building, located at 1930 West Bennett Street. "The decision to expand in Springfield is an essential step in our business strategy," said Chris Watson, chief operating officer at One Call Care Management.
