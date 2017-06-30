One Call Expands Operations in Spring...

One Call Expands Operations in Springfield

Wednesday Jun 28

One Call will begin operations in August 2017 in 31,512 square feet of an existing building, located at 1930 West Bennett Street. "The decision to expand in Springfield is an essential step in our business strategy," said Chris Watson, chief operating officer at One Call Care Management.

Springfield, MO

