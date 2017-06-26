Nick Reed's Must Read Headlnies- 06.27.17
Senator McCaskill/ Russia: Remember back in March when Senator McCaskill took to Twitter to say shes never had a phone call or meeting with a Russian Ambassador? Come to find out back in 2015 she's actually been to a Russian ambassador's house for dinner. LGBT Community: Tom Goss is a singer-songwriter and he was in Springfield for the Greater Ozarks Pridefest.
