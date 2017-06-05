New auto parts store slated for former Barto's site

An unusual octagonal brick structure built several years ago on Jackson Street for Barto's Drive-In restaurant is slated for demolition to make way for a new auto parts store. The Design Review Board will meet 5 p.m. Monday to consider a certificate of appropriateness application filed by O'Reilly Auto Parts which purchased the property at 313 Jackson St. from Dr. William Bartolovich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.