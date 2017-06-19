NASA broadcasting Total Solar Eclipse live from Jefferson City
"We were very excited to learn NASA was considering Jefferson City for this opportunity," said Diane Gillespie, Executive Director of the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We had to keep this information to ourselves until the details fell into place and we are thrilled to be able to share it with the public now."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uber Driver
|1 min
|WarriorPirate
|2
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|4 min
|Irish Eyes of Blue
|25,198
|Nixa teacher and husband charged with child abuse (Sep '07)
|15 hr
|Beth
|11
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Jun 17
|Mobound
|84
|Fat Woman
|Jun 16
|chubbychaserdyke
|4
|Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|Jennifer
|47
|Metro pcs
|Jun 14
|Bonky80
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC