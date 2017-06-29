More about the reopening of Wrinks Market in Lebanon
KY3 in Springfield, Missouri, recently produced a story about the reopening of the long-closed Wrinks Market along Route 66 in Lebanon, Missouri. The general store closed in 2005 after the death of its founder, Glenn "Wrink" Wrinkle , at age 83. His son, Terry, reopened it for about two years in 2007, but it shuttered again in the midst of the Great Recession.
