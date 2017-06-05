Missouri city closer to prescription ...

Missouri city closer to prescription drug monitoring program

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a City Council committee decided Tuesday to let the full council vote on a bill that would create the program. The ordinance would add the city to a group of more than two dozen jurisdictions in Missouri that have decided to take control without the help of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 39 min Santa Christ 24,452
News 3 SW Mo Men Indicted In Child Pornography Cases (May '15) Wed guyinsprinfield 15
did you say you was black? Tue gern blanston 1
the x-spot! (Mar '14) Tue RyMu 80
john price he is or was homeless (Oct '12) Jun 4 Jeff 5
sons abuse ignored by judge larry winfrey in le... (Nov '08) Jun 4 amber 74
s u c k Jun 3 gern blanston 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC