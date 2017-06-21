Man who disguised weed as stir fry sauce now accused of hiding pot in frozen chicken He had 715 pounds of marijuana and $25,000 worth of frozen chicken, authorities say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tutBFX Authorities say Ashot Grigoryan attempted to drive a semi-truck through Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma on with 715 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.