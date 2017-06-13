Mailman Accused Of Stealing Mail

Mailman Accused Of Stealing Mail

A mailman in Granby is accused of taking the mail, rather than delivering it. 57-year-old James Chapman of Neosho was indicted in federal district court Tuesday of stealing mail and delaying delivery of mail.

