Louisiana girl hugging officers nationwide visits Ferguson
A Louisiana girl with a goal of hugging police officers in all 50 states has made it to Ferguson, Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin visited the Ferguson Police Department on Thursday to give everyone hugs.
