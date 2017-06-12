Louisiana girl hugging officers natio...

Louisiana girl hugging officers nationwide visits Ferguson

A Louisiana girl with a goal of hugging police officers in all 50 states has made it to Ferguson, Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin visited the Ferguson Police Department on Thursday to give everyone hugs.

