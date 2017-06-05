Little girl travels country to hug police officers
Nothing warms a heart like a hug, and that's just what one seven-year-old girl is giving to police officers across the county. Earlier this week, a group of officers greeted Rosalyn and her family in Springfield, Missouri with smiles and showed them around some of the station's coolest police equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 SW Mo Men Indicted In Child Pornography Cases (May '15)
|19 min
|guyinsprinfield
|15
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|Sassy
|24,441
|did you say you was black?
|21 hr
|gern blanston
|1
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Tue
|RyMu
|80
|john price he is or was homeless (Oct '12)
|Jun 4
|Jeff
|5
|sons abuse ignored by judge larry winfrey in le... (Nov '08)
|Jun 4
|amber
|74
|s u c k
|Jun 3
|gern blanston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC