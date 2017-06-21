June 21, 2017 - NTUA's Haase installed as new Association board...
Walter Haase, general manager of Navajo Tribal Utility Authority in Fort Defiance, Arizona, was installed as chair of the American Public Power Association Board of Directors at the Association's National Conference in Orlando, Fla., on June 21. Officers for 2017-2018 were also named. Coleman Smoak, general manager of Piedmont Municipal Power Agency in Greer, South Carolina, is the Association's chair-elect for 2017-18.
