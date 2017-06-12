Illinois woman acquitted in accident ...

Illinois woman acquitted in accident that killed 2

3 min ago Read more: News Tribune

An Illinois woman was found not guilty of manslaughter in a crash that killed a Springfield couple in July 2015. Prosecutors charged 37-year-old Antonia Reiss, of Columbia, Illinois, after her car, traveling at 96 mph, hit the couple's car in Springfield.

