Henderson graduates from OSU

Henderson graduates from OSU

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Webster County Citizen

Callie Henderson, daughter of Larry and Rhonda Henderson, graduated on May 13 from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Business degree in Accounting with a minor in Spanish. She completed her first two years at OTC in Springfield using her A+ scholarship and then transferred to OSU in August of 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Webster County Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 15 min Santa Christ 24,695
Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09) 23 hr SWR 46
Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09) Sat AmyKlamm 60
Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT) Jun 9 acts 2 38 12
Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT) Jun 9 repent now 2
Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT) Jun 9 repent now 4
Dim Sum Jun 9 wai_chou 3
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC