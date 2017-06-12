Henderson graduates from OSU
Callie Henderson, daughter of Larry and Rhonda Henderson, graduated on May 13 from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Business degree in Accounting with a minor in Spanish. She completed her first two years at OTC in Springfield using her A+ scholarship and then transferred to OSU in August of 2014.
