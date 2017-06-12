Envoy E175 near Kansas City on Jun 17...

Envoy E175 near Kansas City on Jun 17th 2017, loss of cabin pressure, door damage suspected

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AVHerald

An Envoy Embraer ERJ-175, registration N240NN performing flight MQ-3375/AA-3375 from Springfield,MO to Dallas Ft. Worth,TX with 39 passengers and 4 crew, was enroute at FL380 about 55nm northeast of Kansas City,MO when the crew initiated an emergency descent due to the loss of cabin pressure and diverted to Kansas City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 2 hr Irish Eyes of Blue 24,978
holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14) 10 hr Mobound 84
Fat Woman Fri chubbychaserdyke 4
Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09) Thu Jennifer 47
Metro pcs Jun 14 Bonky80 1
Go karts and mini bikes (Nov '11) Jun 14 Ethan 17
donald trump Jun 14 Moon Raker 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC