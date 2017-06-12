Envoy E175 near Kansas City on Jun 17th 2017, loss of cabin pressure, door damage suspected
An Envoy Embraer ERJ-175, registration N240NN performing flight MQ-3375/AA-3375 from Springfield,MO to Dallas Ft. Worth,TX with 39 passengers and 4 crew, was enroute at FL380 about 55nm northeast of Kansas City,MO when the crew initiated an emergency descent due to the loss of cabin pressure and diverted to Kansas City.
