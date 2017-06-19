David Bach earns second WSOP 2017 gold bracelet
Name: David Bach Nationality: American Birthplace: Springfield, MO Current Residence: Athens, GA Age: 45 Profession: Professional Poker Player Number of WSOP Cashes: 37 Number of WSOP Final Table Appearances: 13 Number of WSOP Gold Bracelet Victories : 3 Best Previous WSOP Finish: 1st in the 2017 $1,500 Dealers Choice for $119,399 Total WSOP Earnings: $3,080,590 Personal Facts: Before playing poker full-time, Bach was a professional bowler. Another day has come to a completion at the 2017 World Series of Poker with David Bach being crowned the Event #30: $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship winner and recipient of the $383,208 first prize and his third career WSOP gold bracelet.
