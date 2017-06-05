Crime 20 mins ago 11:30 a.m.$5,000 of Pokemon cards stolen out of car, police say

Two men stole $5,000 worth of Pokemon cards from a car in May and were caught when they tried to sell them at a Springfield store, police say. Adam O. Hannah, 22, and Dylan L. Boydston, 23, allegedly broke into a Toyota sedan the night of May 15 or early May 16 and took a backpack filled with 10 boxes of Pokemon cards and accessories.

