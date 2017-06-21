CMA Elects New Board Members and Offi...

CMA Elects New Board Members and Officers

The Cabinet Makers Association is pleased to announce the results of their annual election for the organization's Board of Directors and also their officers for 2017-2018. The CMA members re-elected Leland Thomasset of Taghkanic Woodworking to serve another three-year term.

