Church Music Director Charged With Ch...

Church Music Director Charged With Child Pornography

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

The U.S. attorney's office says the indictment was returned last week and unsealed Monday after 31-year-old Craig Wieneke, of Springfield, was arrested and made his initial court appearance. The indictment alleges that Wieneke received and distributed child pornography over the Internet from November through April, when Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield fired him because the FBI, police and the Greene County Sheriff's Department were investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 18 min Irish Eyes of Blue 25,159
News Nixa teacher and husband charged with child abuse (Sep '07) 3 hr Beth 11
holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14) Jun 17 Mobound 84
Fat Woman Jun 16 chubbychaserdyke 4
Wanting Old Wire Corn Cribs (Jul '09) Jun 15 Jennifer 47
Metro pcs Jun 14 Bonky80 1
Go karts and mini bikes (Nov '11) Jun 14 Ethan 17
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC