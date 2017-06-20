Church Music Director Charged With Child Pornography

The U.S. attorney's office says the indictment was returned last week and unsealed Monday after 31-year-old Craig Wieneke, of Springfield, was arrested and made his initial court appearance. The indictment alleges that Wieneke received and distributed child pornography over the Internet from November through April, when Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield fired him because the FBI, police and the Greene County Sheriff's Department were investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.