Branson special education teaching assistant sent to prison
A former Branson teaching assistant who primarily worked with young students, many with special needs, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for felony child molestation. Prosecutors say 59-year-old Larry Jay Pemberton, of Ozark, agreed to a plea deal this week that sentenced him to the Sex Offender Assessment Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|13 min
|Richard
|24,633
|Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09)
|5 hr
|AmyKlamm
|60
|Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT)
|Fri
|acts 2 38
|12
|Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT)
|Fri
|repent now
|2
|Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT)
|Fri
|repent now
|4
|Dim Sum
|Fri
|wai_chou
|3
|3 SW Mo Men Indicted In Child Pornography Cases (May '15)
|Jun 7
|guyinsprinfield
|15
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC