Branson special education teaching assistant sent to prison

1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

A former Branson teaching assistant who primarily worked with young students, many with special needs, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for felony child molestation. Prosecutors say 59-year-old Larry Jay Pemberton, of Ozark, agreed to a plea deal this week that sentenced him to the Sex Offender Assessment Unit.

