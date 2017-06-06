Body found in lake identified as Arkansas woman swept away by floodwaters
A Missouri coroner identified the remains of a woman found in Bull Shoals Lake as those of an Arkansas woman who was swept away, along with two others, by floodwaters last week in Branson, officials said. Taney County Coroner Kevin Tweedy said Monday that authorities found the body of Whitney McDonald, 31, of Nashville about 17 miles from where her car was swept off the road near Branson at 12:10 a.m. May 28. Police recovered the bodies of two other passengers in the car -- Antonio Finley, 31, and Kaliea Munn, 17, both of Nashville -- later that day, Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|18 min
|FYI
|24,408
|john price he is or was homeless (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Jeff
|5
|sons abuse ignored by judge larry winfrey in le... (Nov '08)
|Sun
|amber
|74
|s u c k
|Jun 3
|gern blanston
|1
|say yous black?
|Jun 3
|gern blanston
|1
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Jun 2
|Hammer
|79
|Ricky Dykes sr. (Mar '11)
|Jun 2
|Kimmy Dawn
|23
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC