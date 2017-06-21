'Blight' designation may boost Spring...

'Blight' designation may boost Springfield's Kearney Street

It sounds counter-intuitive, but the city of Springfield, Missouri, is considering declaring Kearney Street blighted so it can improve it in the future. Kearney remains a prominent Route 66 alignment once known as a car-cruising corridor during the 1970s and '80s, until city fathers cracked down on it.

