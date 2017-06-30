Avoiding Risks with Referring Physician Compensation Arrangements
The settlement described below highlights the importance of carefully structuring compensation arrangements with referring physicians, and the risk involved in trying to work backwards to achieve a desired level of compensation. Healthcare providers are encouraged to consult with qualified counsel and valuation experts when structuring compensation arrangements, and to put institutional protections in place to assure appropriate review and approval of such arrangements.
