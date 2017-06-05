2 Springfield men charged in shooting...

2 Springfield men charged in shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: News Tribune

Two Springfield men are charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death after what police say was a botched drug deal. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson on Friday charged 38-year-old Quincy Owens and 28 Brandon McGary in the shooting of 34-year-old Adam Hilburn on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 25 min Richard 24,618
Where's some good local fishing holes? (May '09) 28 min AmyKlamm 60
Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT) Fri acts 2 38 12
Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT) Fri repent now 2
Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT) Fri repent now 4
Dim Sum Fri wai_chou 3
News 3 SW Mo Men Indicted In Child Pornography Cases (May '15) Jun 7 guyinsprinfield 15
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,796 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC