2 Springfield men charged in shooting death
Two Springfield men are charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death after what police say was a botched drug deal. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson on Friday charged 38-year-old Quincy Owens and 28 Brandon McGary in the shooting of 34-year-old Adam Hilburn on Wednesday.
