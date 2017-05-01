VUE Heads for Great Hills May 01, 2017
Great Hills Baptist Church recently updated its audio system with a new VUE Audiotechnik al-Class line array for its 3,500-seat auditorium. Designed by Springfield MO -based Paragon 360's lead audio designer Mark Coble, the system uses four discrete arrays incorporating six flyable 18-inch subwoofers in a cardioid directional configuration.
