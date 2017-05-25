Video: Students Get Hands Dirty During Fantastic Caverns Summer Edu
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. --Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer fun and one local attraction hopes it will also include summer learning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClipSyndicate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|14 min
|Rusty
|24,114
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|Wed
|Sunshine
|5
|Cody Bohmont (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Babyb
|9
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Curious
|78
|President Tump
|Wed
|TrumpIsPutinsBitch
|2
|nude clubs (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Now_What-
|17
|20-Foot Python on the Loose in Ozarks After Pet...
|May 23
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC