This Mom Refuses to Teach Her Kids to...

This Mom Refuses to Teach Her Kids to Share-and Her Explanation Is Going Viral

There are 1 comment on the MSN Living story from 14 hrs ago, titled This Mom Refuses to Teach Her Kids to Share-and Her Explanation Is Going Viral. In it, MSN Living reports that:

Learning to share, even when it's hard, is a basic skill to teach your children , right? One mom thinks otherwise, and the Internet is going crazy over it. When Alanya Kolberg of Springfield, Missouri, took her son, Carson, to the park, at least six other boys rushed at him, asking him to share his toys.

SW417MO

Since: Apr 17

1

United States

#1 5 hrs ago
I say, "Good for her!" The world is a different place today, and skill sets outside of what WE deploy on a daily basis will be needed by our kids and grandkids if they expect to be active members of society!
