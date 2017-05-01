There are on the MSN Living story from 14 hrs ago, titled This Mom Refuses to Teach Her Kids to Share-and Her Explanation Is Going Viral. In it, MSN Living reports that:

Learning to share, even when it's hard, is a basic skill to teach your children , right? One mom thinks otherwise, and the Internet is going crazy over it. When Alanya Kolberg of Springfield, Missouri, took her son, Carson, to the park, at least six other boys rushed at him, asking him to share his toys.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MSN Living.