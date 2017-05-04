TexAmericas board approves lease agre...

TexAmericas board approves lease agreements

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

TexAmericas Center Board of Directors approved a lease extension for IsoNova Technologies LLC and approved a lease for a new tenant at its board meeting Tuesday. Springfield, Mo.-based IsoNova Technologies LLC will continue to occupy space on TexAmericas Center's Eastern campus and gain nearly another acre.

