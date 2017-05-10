Tablets used by inmates to visit with loved ones
The number of women in local jails has grown to 14 times what it was four decades ago. According to a report released Wednesday by The Vera Institute of Justice and The Safety and Justice Challenge, "Women in jail are the fastest growing correctional population in the country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|olddog
|23,964
|Jamaica for Vacation
|23 hr
|Low key
|2
|Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT)
|Wed
|law
|2
|Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT)
|Wed
|YOU WILL BE SORRY
|1
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|Wed
|SW417MO
|3
|Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|Wed
|lake of fire
|10
|Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT)
|Wed
|lake of fire
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC