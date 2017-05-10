Tablets used by inmates to visit with...

Tablets used by inmates to visit with loved ones

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WPTV Local News

The number of women in local jails has grown to 14 times what it was four decades ago. According to a report released Wednesday by The Vera Institute of Justice and The Safety and Justice Challenge, "Women in jail are the fastest growing correctional population in the country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 1 hr olddog 23,964
Jamaica for Vacation 23 hr Low key 2
Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT) Wed law 2
Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT) Wed YOU WILL BE SORRY 1
Moving to Springfield from Kansas Wed SW417MO 3
Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE ) Wed lake of fire 10
Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT) Wed lake of fire 11
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC