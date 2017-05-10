SAU Names New Business School Dean
Southern Arkansas University on Tuesday announced that it has hired Robin Sronce as dean of the David F. Rankin College of Business, effective July 5. She is currently dean of the Breech School of Business and associate professor of management at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.
