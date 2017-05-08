Rescue dog whimpers while hearing ani...

Rescue dog whimpers while hearing animal cruelty advert

1 hr ago

This is the emotional moment a rescue dog howled and whimpered while he heard a charity advert showing animals that have been abused. The pooch, called Happy, is seen becoming agitated when the commercial comes on the television in footage filmed in Montana.

