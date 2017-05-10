Railroads Continue Recovery in Midwest After Flooding
According to a service bulletin posted last Thursday, Union Pacific re-opened lines in Missouri from St. Louis to Jefferson City and Poplar Bluff. In a service advisory posted last Friday, BNSF noted its aggressive efforts to restore service on flooded track in three subdivisions: between Springfield, MO, and St. Louis, MO; between Crystal City, MO, and Cape Girardeau, MO; and between Thayer, MO, and Memphis, TN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|3 min
|Rusty
|23,951
|Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT)
|18 hr
|law
|2
|Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT)
|23 hr
|YOU WILL BE SORRY
|1
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|Wed
|SW417MO
|3
|Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|Wed
|lake of fire
|10
|Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT)
|Wed
|lake of fire
|11
|Lisha Masters: irrational and dangerous (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Mxm0
|25
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC