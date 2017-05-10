Railroads Continue Recovery in Midwes...

Railroads Continue Recovery in Midwest After Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Milling Journal

According to a service bulletin posted last Thursday, Union Pacific re-opened lines in Missouri from St. Louis to Jefferson City and Poplar Bluff. In a service advisory posted last Friday, BNSF noted its aggressive efforts to restore service on flooded track in three subdivisions: between Springfield, MO, and St. Louis, MO; between Crystal City, MO, and Cape Girardeau, MO; and between Thayer, MO, and Memphis, TN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 3 min Rusty 23,951
Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT) 18 hr law 2
Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT) 23 hr YOU WILL BE SORRY 1
Moving to Springfield from Kansas Wed SW417MO 3
Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE ) Wed lake of fire 10
Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT) Wed lake of fire 11
Lisha Masters: irrational and dangerous (Apr '12) Mon Mxm0 25
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Greene County was issued at May 11 at 10:46AM CDT

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC