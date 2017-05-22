Plaza Tire Opens Store No. 61 in Spri...

Plaza Tire Opens Store No. 61 in Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Modern Tire Dealer

Plaza Tire Service renovated a former automotive shop in Springfield, Mo., to be its 61st store. The 6,000-square-foot outlet has six bays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 20-Foot Python on the Loose in Ozarks After Pet... 4 hr guest 1
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 16 hr olddog 24,086
the x-spot! (Mar '14) 23 hr Tilley 76
Victor arias of nixa May 20 Pocohonta 3
Drivers License May 18 guest 1
cheating husband May 18 Mark 5
Pennington seed May 17 Anonymous 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC