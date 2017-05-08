PaPPo's Pizzeria Has Closed in Midtown
PaPPo's Pizzeria served its last pie in Midtown this past weekend. The brewpub and pizzeria opened in January 2016 in the former home of Six Row Brewing Company, the third location of a concept that began four years earlier in Springfield, Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|2 min
|Rusty
|23,915
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|1 hr
|Sunshine
|1
|Lisha Masters: irrational and dangerous (Apr '12)
|17 hr
|Mxm0
|25
|Three Missing Women: 15 Years Later (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|Abx
|305
|POOR? Come to San Diego, Ca and get help!
|19 hr
|gern blanston
|3
|Todd sellers
|21 hr
|Mikey
|1
|Italian Sub
|Mon
|Old Dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC