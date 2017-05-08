PaPPo's Pizzeria Has Closed in Midtown

PaPPo's Pizzeria Has Closed in Midtown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: River Front Times

PaPPo's Pizzeria served its last pie in Midtown this past weekend. The brewpub and pizzeria opened in January 2016 in the former home of Six Row Brewing Company, the third location of a concept that began four years earlier in Springfield, Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 2 min Rusty 23,915
Moving to Springfield from Kansas 1 hr Sunshine 1
Lisha Masters: irrational and dangerous (Apr '12) 17 hr Mxm0 25
News Three Missing Women: 15 Years Later (Jun '07) 17 hr Abx 305
POOR? Come to San Diego, Ca and get help! 19 hr gern blanston 3
Todd sellers 21 hr Mikey 1
Italian Sub Mon Old Dog 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC