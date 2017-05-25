Over half of votes in Montana were early voting (before the body...
Montana Special Election: Over half the votes that were cast in the election were early votes. Wonder how many people wish they could have changed their vote after Gianforte "body slammed" a reporter? There were around 260,000 early or absentee votes and total voter turnout was around 380,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|14 min
|Rusty
|24,114
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|Wed
|Sunshine
|5
|Cody Bohmont (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Babyb
|9
|the x-spot! (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Curious
|78
|President Tump
|Wed
|TrumpIsPutinsBitch
|2
|nude clubs (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Now_What-
|17
|20-Foot Python on the Loose in Ozarks After Pet...
|May 23
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC