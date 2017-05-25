Over half of votes in Montana were early voting (before the body...

Over half of votes in Montana were ea...

45 min ago Read more: KSGF-AM Springfield

Montana Special Election: Over half the votes that were cast in the election were early votes. Wonder how many people wish they could have changed their vote after Gianforte "body slammed" a reporter? There were around 260,000 early or absentee votes and total voter turnout was around 380,000.

