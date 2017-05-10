Norine Lunsford v. Joshua Deatherage Joshua Deatherage Builders LLC
Attorney for Appellants - Steven Privette of Willow Springs, MO Attorneys for Respondent - Britton D. Jobe, Ryan D. Frazier of Springfield MO Appellants, Joshua Deatherage Builders, LLC and Joshua Deatherage, challenge an ordera < 1 denying their motion to stay the November 2015 lawsuit filed by Norine Lunsford and compel the parties to resolve the dispute via arbitration. See section 435.440.1 .
