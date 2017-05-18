Mommy Dead and Dearest

Mommy Dead and Dearest

Monday May 15

HBO's "Mommy Dead and Dearest," premiering tonight, is constructed like a Russian nesting doll of horror, revealing something new and unexpected in the tragic life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and mother Dee Dee every few minutes. Just when you think this expertly-crafted true crime documentary has reached peak shock status, there's another development that forces you to reconsider elements of the life of Gypsy Rose and the murder of her mother Dee Dee.

