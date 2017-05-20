Missouri lawmakers power up for elect...

Missouri lawmakers power up for electric special session

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: SFGate

In this photo taken May 20, 2017, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a rally in Poplar Bluff, Mo., in an effort to garner support for a special session of the legislature. Greitens called for the session after the Senate failed to vote on a provision, which would have allowed the Public Service Commission to negotiate a lower electric rate for a shuttered aluminum smelter and a proposed steel mill at New Madrid, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 3 hr olddog 24,086
the x-spot! (Mar '14) 10 hr Tilley 76
Victor arias of nixa May 20 Pocohonta 3
Drivers License May 18 guest 1
cheating husband May 18 Mark 5
Pennington seed May 17 Anonymous 1
Moving to Springfield from Kansas May 17 Anonymous 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,764 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC