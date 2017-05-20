Missouri lawmakers power up for electric special session

In this photo taken May 20, 2017, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a rally in Poplar Bluff, Mo., in an effort to garner support for a special session of the legislature. Greitens called for the session after the Senate failed to vote on a provision, which would have allowed the Public Service Commission to negotiate a lower electric rate for a shuttered aluminum smelter and a proposed steel mill at New Madrid, Mo.

