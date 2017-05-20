Minnesota fugitive captured in Missouri Monday, May 22
MINNEAPOLIS A Minnesota man wanted since March for allegedly strangling a woman has been captured in Missouri, authorities said. According to U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, 32-year-old Matthew Dale Ceplecha was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|21 min
|RIchard
|24,269
|Three Missing Women Fresh Start (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|RIchard
|153
|Three Missing Women: 15 Years Later (Jun '07)
|Wed
|RIchard
|306
|Anyone know nathan George?
|Tue
|Mike
|1
|Italian Sub
|Tue
|Old Dog
|3
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|May 30
|KIMBERLY
|83
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|May 24
|Sunshine
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC