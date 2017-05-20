Minnesota fugitive captured in Missou...

Minnesota fugitive captured in Missouri Monday, May 22

MINNEAPOLIS A Minnesota man wanted since March for allegedly strangling a woman has been captured in Missouri, authorities said. According to U.S. Fugitive Apprehension, 32-year-old Matthew Dale Ceplecha was arrested in Springfield, Missouri, Saturday.

