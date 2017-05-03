Mayor makes stand

Mayor makes stand

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Webster County Citizen

New Seymour Mayor Larry Chafin delivered a 30-minute report to members of the Seymour Board of Aldermen at the group's regular monthly meeting last Thursday night. "I don't feel I can do my job in the current situation," he told the four council members about 10 minutes into his commentary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Webster County Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BBW's near Scenic & Grand? 58 min BBWlover 1
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 2 hr Monkeymann 23,837
Joey Kyle can you support him (Aug '08) Tue hey there 42
News This Mom Refuses to Teach Her Kids to Share-and... Tue SW417MO 1
Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16) Apr 30 Justice4shirley 16
holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14) Apr 30 Cathy 79
CI Micki?? Apr 27 Mariah013 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC