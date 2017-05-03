Mayor makes stand
New Seymour Mayor Larry Chafin delivered a 30-minute report to members of the Seymour Board of Aldermen at the group's regular monthly meeting last Thursday night. "I don't feel I can do my job in the current situation," he told the four council members about 10 minutes into his commentary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Webster County Citizen.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BBW's near Scenic & Grand?
|58 min
|BBWlover
|1
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Monkeymann
|23,837
|Joey Kyle can you support him (Aug '08)
|Tue
|hey there
|42
|This Mom Refuses to Teach Her Kids to Share-and...
|Tue
|SW417MO
|1
|Justice for Shirley Jane Rose ? (Mar '16)
|Apr 30
|Justice4shirley
|16
|holly rentals or 417 rentals or chris gatley (Jun '14)
|Apr 30
|Cathy
|79
|CI Micki??
|Apr 27
|Mariah013
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC