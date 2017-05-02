Lightning strike obliterates herd of ...

Lightning strike obliterates herd of dairy cows

Tuesday May 2 Read more: New York Post

Jared Blackwelder of Springfield, Missouri was left traumatized when he discovered his 32 dairy cows piled on top of each other - dead. "He went out to bring the cows in and that's when he found them," Stan Coday, president of the Wright County Missouri Farm Bureau, told CBS News .

