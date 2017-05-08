Holts Summit teen opera singer to per...

Holts Summit teen opera singer to perform at harp concert

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: News Tribune

Holts Summit teenage award-winning vocalist Caitlin Chisham will accompany Maria Duhova Trevor during the "Maria and the Elegant Harp" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Ozark Christian Church on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark. Sponsored by the Lake Arts Council, the concert fulfills the council's mission to serve, educate and enrich the Lake of the Ozarks community through the arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 1 hr SW417MO 23,908
Lisha Masters: irrational and dangerous (Apr '12) 2 hr Mxm0 25
News Three Missing Women: 15 Years Later (Jun '07) 2 hr Abx 305
POOR? Come to San Diego, Ca and get help! 4 hr gern blanston 3
Todd sellers 6 hr Mikey 1
Italian Sub 11 hr Old Dog 1
Need EXCELLENT government assistance? Come to ... 15 hr Angel 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC