Holts Summit teen opera singer to perform at harp concert
Holts Summit teenage award-winning vocalist Caitlin Chisham will accompany Maria Duhova Trevor during the "Maria and the Elegant Harp" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Ozark Christian Church on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark. Sponsored by the Lake Arts Council, the concert fulfills the council's mission to serve, educate and enrich the Lake of the Ozarks community through the arts.
