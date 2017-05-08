Grandfather's Ashes Among Items Stolen in Missouri
A man allegedly stole several items from a Springfield, Missouri, home, including a box containing the ashes of the victim's grandfather. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 32-year-old Carl Jackson was charged last week with first-degree burglary after police say he stole from a Springfield family last month and then sold their belongings.
