Fired Missouri bailiff alleges discrimination in lawsuit
A former bailiff in Missouri has filed a lawsuit alleging a sheriff fired him after unsuccessfully trying to convince him not to run for sheriff in another county. Warren Hagar filed the civil rights lawsuit in April against Stone County and Sheriff Doug Rader.
