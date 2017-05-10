Daughter who was forced to pretend she was disabled kills her mother
A 23-year-old woman, who was forced to pretend to be disabled from childhood, ordered her mother to be stabbed to death before announcing on Facebook "the b**** is dead." http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/daughter-who-was-forced-to-pretend-she-was-disabled-kills-her-mother-35705950.html A 23-year-old woman, who was forced to pretend to be disabled from childhood, ordered her mother to be stabbed to death before announcing on Facebook "the b**** is dead."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Richard
|23,969
|Jamaica for Vacation
|Thu
|Low key
|2
|Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT)
|May 10
|law
|2
|Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT)
|May 10
|YOU WILL BE SORRY
|1
|Moving to Springfield from Kansas
|May 10
|SW417MO
|3
|Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|May 10
|lake of fire
|10
|Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT)
|May 10
|lake of fire
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC