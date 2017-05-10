Daughter who was forced to pretend sh...

Daughter who was forced to pretend she was disabled kills her mother

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Independent.ie

A 23-year-old woman, who was forced to pretend to be disabled from childhood, ordered her mother to be stabbed to death before announcing on Facebook "the b**** is dead." http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/daughter-who-was-forced-to-pretend-she-was-disabled-kills-her-mother-35705950.html A 23-year-old woman, who was forced to pretend to be disabled from childhood, ordered her mother to be stabbed to death before announcing on Facebook "the b**** is dead."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Springfield Three 1992 (Sep '13) 2 hr Richard 23,969
Jamaica for Vacation Thu Low key 2
Try And Arrest Me Again ( REPENT) May 10 law 2
Assembly Of God and COPS ( REPENT) May 10 YOU WILL BE SORRY 1
Moving to Springfield from Kansas May 10 SW417MO 3
Springfield Cops ( LAKE OF FIRE ) May 10 lake of fire 10
Springfield Cops ( SINNERS REPENT) May 10 lake of fire 11
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC