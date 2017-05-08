Dad embraces daughter who killed her ...

Dad embraces daughter who killed her abusive mom: 'She'll always have a home'

20 hrs ago

The father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard , the 25-year-old woman serving 10 years in prison for plotting her mother's murder, says he understands why she had her mother killed. The twisted saga is the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, airing on May 15 and featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

